Local pharmacies offering the Pfizer booster shot, residents weigh in on why they want them

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Major hospitals and national pharmacy retail chains aren’t the only ones offering COVID-19 booster shots by Pfizer.







Harrold’s Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre has been “slammed” this week, according to owner Bruce Lefkowitz. The FDA granted authorization for the booster shot late last week.

The CDC states anyone 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying health conditions “should” get the third dose.

The CDC also advised the booster “may” be given to any adult with underlying conditions who is younger than 50. Some local residents weighed in on why getting the third dose is important to them.

