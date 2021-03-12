Wolf administration provides update on teacher, school staff vaccination initiative

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega and PEMA Director Randy Padfield have provided an update on the special initiative to provide Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers.

“As of today, 20 IU vaccination sites are operating across the state, with eight more scheduled to start tomorrow,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield in a statement. “More than 6,500 doses have been administered at IU clinics so far.”

While there is a limited amount of the vaccine, Padfield says the government currently does not believe all Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be allocated specifically for the initiative. Based on the amount of doses the state receives, officials hope for the initiative to wrap up by the end of March.

The initiative focuses on vaccinating all education employees as quickly as possible. The administration says they are working with Intermediate Units and other education partners.

Those working with elementary-level students, special education students and English Learners will be the first eligible to register. All Pre-K to 12 public and non-public school staff across the state will be eligible.

Child care workers will be contacted by local pharmacies such as Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart to schedule appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine they receive from the federal government.

“The special initiative to vaccinate Pennsylvania’s educators and school staff through the Vaccine Task Force is one that will have an incredible impact on our school communities,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am thankful to everyone involved, including our Intermediate Unit teams, for their tireless work to coordinate these vaccination clinics across the commonwealth. The efforts put forth allow our schools to continue to deliver in-person instruction in a safe and efficient way.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, contracted by PEMA will be assisting with staffing and directing commonwealth-established vaccine sites.

Intermediate Units will work with Pre-K to 12 schools to identify staff who are interested in receiving the vaccine. The following individuals will be given the first opportunity to register:

Pre-K-12 teachers of students with disabilities and English learners and related in-classroom support staff;

Elementary teachers and related in-classroom support staff, beginning with the youngest students;

Bus drivers/transporters, and support staff and contracted service providers who have direct contact with elementary students

contracted service providers who have direct contact with elementary students Other priority school staff who have regular in-person contact with students during the school day.