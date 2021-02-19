Lehigh Valley Health Network reschedules more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Friday afternoon, Lehigh Valley Health Network announced they must reschedule more COVD-19 vaccination appointments, due to a lack of supply.

This affects about 3,200 people scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 20, 21 and 22.

Lehigh Valley Health Network released the following information about appointment rescheduling:

· Appointments scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at the same time and location.

· Appointments scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21, will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, at the same time and location.

· Appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, will be rescheduled for Monday, March 1, at the same time and location.

Lehigh Valley Health Network says patients do not have to take any action if they are able to attend their rescheduled vaccination at the new date and time. Patients who are not able to attend the rescheduled appointment should call LVHN’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD) to reschedule their appointment. for a later date.