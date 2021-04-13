Healthbeat: What is the difference between a one dose and two dose COVID-19 shot?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One dose or two? That’s the question many of us have on which vaccine is preferred now that all Pennsylvania adults are eligible to make appointments to get the COVID shot.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause nationally to investigate a rare type of blood clot connected to it, the issue is not linked to the fact it’s a single dose.

Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger Northeast Director of Infectious Diseases, says the difference between a one shot and double dose vaccine is “just the way it’s stimulating your immune system to produce an antibody which are the good, protective cells that are needed to protect you in the event you come in to contact with the virus.”

