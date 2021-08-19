Healthbeat: Third round of COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Clinic at Scranton Primary Health Care Center has been distributing a third shot of the COVID vaccine this week, after the CDC and PA DOH approved it last Friday for patients with weakened immune systems.

The site’s CEO, Joe Hollander, tells Eyewitness News the center has been busier this week administering the third COVID vaccine dose, than first or second doses.











Peter and Maureen Moylan of Clarks Summit both got their third vaccine dose Thursday because of weakened immune systems. Meantime, the facility is preparing to deliver the booster vaccine to the rest of the population starting next month.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.