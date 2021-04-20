Healthbeat: COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccinations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Despite a much-improved vaccine rollout, COVID-19 infections are stubbornly increasing in much of the country in recent weeks including in Pennsylvania.

The CDC blames this, in part, on a mutated form of the virus: the B117 COVID-19 variant. This mutated virus is believed to be more contagious than the original novel coronavirus strain what first hit the U.S. in 2020.





Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger Northeast Director of Infectious Diseases, says what makes this variant so contagious has to do with how your body is affected by spiked proteins.

