Health providers now scheduling vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Families may now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 starting Saturday, November 6 at multiple locations.

The vaccine has advanced through guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Geisinger Health System:

An appointment is required for each child and a parent or guardian must be present. Vaccine appointments can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments will be made available at the following locations beginning Saturday:

Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville

Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Additional locations will begin providing vaccines at a later date:

Tuesday, November 9, Geisinger Philipsburg

Wednesday, November 10, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Saturday, November 13 at Geisinger Healthplex State College

Lehigh Valley Health Network:

The Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) says they will also be providing the vaccine to children by appointment only at all LVHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations and select Lehigh Valley Physicians Group (LVPG) Pediatrics practices.

To schedule an appointment through LVHN call the COVID-19 hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents can schedule a vaccine appointment for their children at one of the five clinic locations:

Vaccine Clinic – Northampton Crossings

Vaccine Clinic – Pocono

Vaccine Clinic – Hazleton

Vaccine Clinic – Schuylkill

Vaccine Clinic – MacArthur Road

Vaccinations can also be scheduled at 2 LVPG Pediatric practices:

LVPG Pediatrics – Trexlertown

LVPG Pediatrics – Richard Township

According to LVHN, multiple pediatric specialists from their children’s hospital will be hosting a virtual information session on child COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, November 17, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers:

The Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) says they have also scheduled an additional public vaccine clinic on Saturday, November 6th to help address increased demand.

The clinic, to be held at the Stourbridge Medical Complex, 600 Maple Avenue in Honesdale – Suite 4 (former Honesdale Pulmonary Office), has an emphasis on reaching the 5 – 11-year-olds between 9:00 a.m and 12:00 p.m.

WMCHC says online registration is required and appointments can be made by visiting www.wmchc.net and clicking on SCHEDULE A COVID VACCINE – Wayne Memorial Hospital (wmh.org) or by calling 570-253-8197 Monday – Friday during regular business hours for further assistance.

In accordance with WMCHC’s Honesdale Pediatric Center, located at 1837 Fair Avenue, the new 5 – 11 age dose, which is 1/3 of the adult/adolescent shot, is also available in-office by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, parents should call 570-253-5838.

The Wright Center:

The Wright Center for Community Health said they began scheduling and administering kid-sized doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at four regional primary care practices in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties:

Scranton Practice, 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton

Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn;

South Franklin Street Practice, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre,

West Scranton Intermediate School-Based Health, 1401 Fellows St., Scranton.

To make an appointment, visit TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.