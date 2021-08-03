Area school districts weighing whether to mask up for the school year

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School districts in our area are weighing whether or not to require masks. Eyewitness News spoke with superintendents to find out what decisions still need to be made ahead of the first day back.

“As it relates to masks in our buildings we are still going to wait a few weeks,” superintendent Bob Mehalick, Crestwood School District said.

With COVID numbers rising in the last several weeks statewide, superintendent Mehalick says it’s too early for the Crestwood School District to make a decision about requiring masks this fall.

“We really believe it’s best for us to hold off ’til the second or third week of August ’til we make an announcement… Until we’ll be making an announcement of what we’ll be making our students and staff to comply with,” Mehalick said

Other districts, including Hanover Area schools have already made their decision.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett says they are going off of CDC recommendations. Non-vaccinated students and students younger than the age of 12 will be required to wear masks.

“His daycare is actually starting to do mask mandates as well,” said Ryan Mallis, parent.

Some area parents say they knew this was coming and are even prepared to start wearing masks again themselves.

“With the COVID numbers rising, especially in Luzerne, I’m kinda thinking again that it’s time to start wearing a mask wherever I go just to make sure I keep my kid safe,” said Mallis.

Due to a federal mandate from the CDC, all passengers using mass transportation are required to wear masks. This includes children taking the bus.