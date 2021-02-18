Guthrie addresses concerns over DOH Moderna vaccine second dose misallocation

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeastern PA medical provider Guthrie addressed the concerns surrounding the Moderna coronavirus vaccine second dose supply after the Pennsylvania Department of Health discovered the mistake in a second dose allocation on Wednesday.

The company says it has not been informed of a delay in second doses of Moderna due to inventory issues at the state level, however, a few hundred second doses have been delayed due to weather.

Guthrie says the second dose delay will affect elderly patients who were vaccinated at the Wellsboro, Tunkhannock and Towanda offices. The delayed allocation represents less than two percent of the patients who have received a vaccination from a Guthrie location.

Patients impacted will be called and re-scheduled for their second dose. Patients who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine are not affected.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says the DOH discovered that shipments of Moderna vaccine intended as second doses had been inadvertently given out as first doses.