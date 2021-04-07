Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Gov. Wolf updates commonwealth on vaccine access

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the governor’s press office, Governor Wolf will join Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to highlight a new vaccination clinic, accessible to many who may otherwise not be able to access the vaccine.  

The governor is also expected to give an update on Allegheny County and Pennsylvania’s progress on getting the vaccine to citizens of the commonwealth.

The press conference is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. It can be streamed in the video player above.

