Gov. Wolf discusses vaccinations of school staff

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Governor Wolf made a stop in Kingston Friday at the Northeast Educational Intermediate Unit 18. He spoke with educators and district officials about the steps made to get teachers and students back in the classrooms.

“Many schools are offering in-person learning and this initiative is going to help more students and teachers back in the classroom, quicker and safer,” said Gov. Tom Wolf (D) Pennsylvania.

A month ago Wolf announced his administration’s Teacher Vaccine Initiative. So far, more than 100,000 educators, support professionals and child care workers in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated by the one dose Johnson and Johnson Vaccine.

“This was the idea that we would do this through the Intermediate Units. Again, for public and private schools and they made facilities like this available,” said Wolf.

Northwest Area School District teacher Vito Malacari is thankful for the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“I was here for 25 minutes, in and out. The next day I felt a little sore, and on Monday when I saw my kids in school it was a pleasure to teach them, every single one of them,” said Malacari.

Malacari says because of the vaccine, COVID can’t stop in-person learning from moving forward.

“Having our kids in front of us is why we became teachers. Without that vaccine and that program we wouldn’t be able to do what we do and do what we love, daily,” said Malacari.

Governor Wolf is sticking to his goal of having all school staff, including bus drivers, vaccinated by the middle of April.