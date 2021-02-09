Gov. Wolf announces bi-partisan vaccine task force

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. UPMC frontline workers receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, December 18, 2020. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A joint task force with members from the Pennsylvania legislature will be handling communication about the COVID-19 vaccine, the Wolf Administration announced on Tuesday.

“We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears, and voices for Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout. Working with leaders from each caucus in the General Assembly, we are creating a task force to ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”

The Wolf Administration says members of the task force will be tasked with representing their caucus’s point-of-view about issues and work to streamline conversations to points of importance. Members of the administration will also take part in the task force as members.

Members of the task force include co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Art Haywood; for the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski; for the Senate Republican Caucus, Sen. Ryan Aument; and for the House Republican Caucus, Rep. Tim O’Neal.