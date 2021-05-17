Gov. Tom Wolf receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

YORK, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monday, Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Family First Health Center in downtown York, according to a press release sent out by his administration.
Vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, Dr. Asceline Go, administered the vaccine.
“I am very pleased to receive my second vaccine today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center, that has continued to make a tremendous impact in my home community of York throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “Thank you to health care professionals throughout Pennsylvania that have been on the frontline through the pandemic and continue to serve their communities by administering vaccinations. I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated. It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth.”
According to the governor’s press office, Pennsylvania ranks 9 in the country for number of first doses administered with 9 million residents receiving their first dose.
The administration says all Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
