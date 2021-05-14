Gerrity’s amends mask-wearing rules in stores

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gerrity’s has updated their policy regarding wearing masks in their stores.

As of Friday, May 14, both employees and customers who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks. Employees and customers who are not vaccinated will have to wear masks.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to do our best with the information provided and this situation is no different,” Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula said in a press release. “However, there are no perfect answers. I hope people will understand the difficult position that all businesses are in. The state has said that masks must be worn by unvaccinated people until we reach a 70 percent vaccination rate. Until that time we need to follow guidelines.”

Customers should continue to monitor themselves for symptoms and anyone who thinks they are ill should stay home and get tested.