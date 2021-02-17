Geisinger to reschedule more vaccine appointments ahead of winter weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger locations are rescheduling first-dose and some second-dose COVID vaccines set for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Locations that are affected include:

The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center:

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19.

The Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19.

The Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center (Danville) to close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

The Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center (Jenkins Township) to close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 7.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

• All Thursday, Feb. 18 afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals who need to reschedule their appointment, or you can check your myGeisinger account or visit the Geisinger website for updates on vaccine rescheduling.