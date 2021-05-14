Geisinger continues mask-wearing policy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite the recent announcements from the CDC, Geisinger continues to make mask-wearing a mandate.

According to a press release, Geisinger says wearing a mask is still required in all Geisinger hospitals, clinics, and office buildings. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Geisinger is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone 12 and older at the four vaccine centers in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Appointments can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.