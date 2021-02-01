Geisinger closes three vaccination locations due to winter storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger has closed the following vaccination locations Monday due to the ongoing winter storm:
- Geisinger CenterPoint COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Jersey Shore COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Health Plan Building COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Danville)
The vaccination locations will only be closed for the the day. According to their website, vaccine appointments are temporarily unavailable.
For more information about vaccines you can head to the Geisinger website.
