Fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks at Wegmans

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wegmans has announced a new policy allowing fully vaccinated customers to not wear masks, except where mandated by local or state guidelines.

According to the company, this means fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania except in Patton Township can enter stores without masks.

New Jersey and Massachusetts stores, as well as some stores in Maryland will mandate mask wearing in accordance to local guidelines.

