CANTON, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units (PAIU), in partnership with the PA Department of Health (DOH), have selected BLaST Intermediate 17 (BLaST IU 17) to host a COVID-19 testing center in their Canton office at 33 Springbrook Drive.

In an effort to ensure accessibility to free COVID-19 tests and free over-the-counter tests for educators, families of school-aged children, and the broader community, BLaST IU 17 is offering a drive-through and an on-demand test site, partnering with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

Officials say the center is open to the general public Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the DOH, the testing site is open to anyone age two and older. PCR tests are only available to those aged three and older. There are no appointments necessary and it will be on a first come first serve basis.

“At BLaST, we position ourselves to be responsive to the changing needs of schools and communities. We are excited to be selected as one of ten IU’s across the Commonwealth to offer this new health service to our community,” explained BLaST IU 17’s Executive Director, Dr. Christina Steinbacher-Reed.

Those who wish to be tested do not need to be showing symptoms. Patients are asked to bring photo identification and appointments aren’t necessary, since registration is completed on-site.

Three forms of testing are being offered at the location, including point-of-care tests, where tests are performed and results are analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of the mid-nasal passage swab PCR testing.