Department of Health to open free COVID-19 testing site in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced a new free COVID-19 testing site that will open in Monroe County.

In a release from the DOH, the new testing facility will open at the Middle Smithfield Township Cultural Center located at 147 Municipal Drive in East Stroudsburg.

The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, July 26th until Friday, July 30th.

The facility will be open and free to the public. Test results usually take up to three days to come back.