DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Due to severe weather impacting much of the country this week, vaccine shipments have been delayed, forcing Geisinger locations to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Geisinger will adjust first-dose vaccine appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 17 for the following locations:
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville)
Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 28.
Second-dose appointments on Friday, Feb. 19 will also be adjusted for the following locations:
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville)
Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21.
Additional adjustments may occur. Geisinger is reaching out to the individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled.
- New Orleans native, ‘The Gumbo King’, makes gumbo for healthcare workers in honor of Fat Tuesday
- Biden urges Congress to pass $1.9T COVID relief package as ACA special enrollment period opens
- COVID vaccine shipments delayed, forces appointment changes at Geisinger
- Hispanos enfrentan barreras para obtener vacuna de COVID-19
- ‘COVID-19 & Communities of Color’ to air Wednesday at 7pm on WYOU