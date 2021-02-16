COVID vaccine shipments delayed, forces appointment changes at Geisinger

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Due to severe weather impacting much of the country this week, vaccine shipments have been delayed, forcing Geisinger locations to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Geisinger will adjust first-dose vaccine appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 17 for the following locations:

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville)

Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 28.

Second-dose appointments on Friday, Feb. 19 will also be adjusted for the following locations:

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville)

Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Additional adjustments may occur. Geisinger is reaching out to the individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled.