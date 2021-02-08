COVID-19 vaccine available at local Price Chopper locations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As Pennsylvania races to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccines, another local pharmacy is able to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

If you’re in phase 1-A you are able to sign up at the Price Chopper location in Wyoming and the pharmacy in Montrose.

“Many patients they already get their vaccines at their local pharmacy, they find it to be conveinent,” said Kim Demagistris, clinical pharmacy manager.

Beginning this week, Price Chopper pharmacies in Wyoming and Montrose began offering the shot.

Because Pennsylvania’s rollout remains in phase 1-A, the pharmacy’s focus will be on those who are 65 or older and those 18-64 with high risk conditions.

But remember, limited doses are available because the amount distributed is allocated by the state.

“Every single day new slots will become open on the schedule, so if you check today and there is nothing today, check again tomorrow. And then once we hear we are getting more doses we will add more on as well,” said Demagistris.

Eyewitness News found customers say that when it comes to getting the vaccine convenience is important.

“It’s better for other people as in elderly and parents that have younger kids to make it just quicker for them, come grocery shopping and get the vaccine at the same time,” said Paul Precone, a Price Chopper customer.

“It’s just really important to have multiple access points in the community for vaccination because people are very busy and they need to have multiple options to get these vaccines,” said Demagistris.

But the speed of the vaccine roll out across the commonwealth is getting frustraing for those not yet eligible.

“I think it should be available to almost everyone, everybody instead of just certain groups of people at this time,” said Precone.

Price Chopper pharmacies are open on the weekends. They will vaccinate every day of the week. Appointments are limited and based on vaccine availability, but another pharmacy able to offer the shot is a step forward.