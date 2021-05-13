Bucknell students required to be vaccinated for 2021-2022 school year

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bucknell University has announced it will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning August 1, 2021.

All students must be vaccinated unless they have an approved exemption on file. Exemptions include a verified medical condition for the COVID-19 vaccine as documented by the CDC, or a religious belief or practice that conflicts with the COVID-19 immunization requirement.

A press release states that an email was sent to the university community, in which president John Bravman said: “Beyond our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our campus community, Bucknell is deeply committed to providing students with a full and robust residential experience. That has been difficult during the past year due to pandemic-related measures. Mass vaccination will be essential to our ability to return to as ‘normal’ an academic and campus life as possible this fall.”

Bucknell University will work with students to make sure they can meet the requirement. Students will receive instructions on how to submit vaccine documentation.