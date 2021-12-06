Big turnout at Wilkes University’s Simms Center vaccine clinic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vaccine clinic at Wilkes University’s Simms Center saw dozens of people lining up for the jab on Monday morning.







Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines were available, as well as flu vaccines.

The vaccines were available Monday, December 6, and will be offered again on Friday, December 17.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment may do so by calling 570-208-4268 or by email at covidvaccine@wilkes-barre.pa.us.

