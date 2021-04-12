All Pennsylvania adults eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Following Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement this week, all adult Pennsylvania residents will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

In addition to those in Phase 1C who are now eligible as of Monday, April 12, those in Phase 2 will become eligible, opening up vaccines to all on Tuesday, April 13. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and up. The Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines have been approved for ages 18 and up.

You can find locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine here.

For more information on what officials are doing to provide vaccinations in northeast and central Pennsylvania, visit our Vaccinate NEPA page.