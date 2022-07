WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle into the Little League Museum in Williamsport on Sunday.

It is unknown if she did it on purpose or not but police say that no one was injured in the crash.

Police say they plan to charge her with multiple felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation, WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.