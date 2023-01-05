HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— At least 1,092 human trafficking offenses were made in Pennsylvania within the last 5 years.

Human trafficking is a type of human rights abuse where people profit from the exploitation of others mainly through the use of force, fraud, or coercion to manipulate victims into engaging in sex acts or labor/services in exchange for sex for something of value.

Those under the age of 18 who exchange sex for something of value are human trafficking victims, regardless of whether force, fraud, or coercion is involved.

A press conference is being held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday by the Wolf administration to address the problems and the state’s efforts to combat it.

You can watch this event live on PAcast.com