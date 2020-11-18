Winter Weather Handbook: Coldest Temps

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)

Siberia has a record low temperature of 89 point nine degrees below zero but what about our area- what is the coldest temperature ever recorded- what are the snow records…

We gave Sami Squires that assignment

Locally speaking, the coldest temperature officially recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton international airport was -21 on January 21st, 1994 while the Williamsport regional airport got to -20 that day.

And if you are keeping track of record snowfall

Snow looks quite beautiful, but too much at once can be quite a hazard for roadways. The most snow in 24 hours was a little over 3 and a half feet. That’s 41 inches!

In the winter season, the most snow recorded was 128.5 inches in Pleasant Mount in 1967. That’s over 10 and a half feet and over the height of a standard basketball hoop.

Other crazy amounts were in East Stroudsburg 1978 were 108.6 inches fell that year as well as in 1994 blizzard accumulations totaled in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to 81.5 inches.

The lowest accumulation was half of a foot in 1989.