(NEXSTAR) — Have your ticket handy? The winning numbers for yet another record-setting Powerball jackpot are in.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, September 20 were: 16, 27, 59, 62, 63, and red Powerball is 23. The Power Play is 3X.

Before the drawing, Powerball officials estimated the jackpot at $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million. The jackpot increased to $677.1 million by the time of the drawing.

At this size, the jackpot remains the 10th-largest in Powerball’s history, a spot it has held since the weekend after no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing. It’s also still the third-largest of the year. In February, there was a $754.6 million jackpot won by a ticket in Washington, and in July, a California ticket landed a $1.08 billion prize. Both of those prizes rank among the largest in the game’s history.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots on record:

Should anyone win the jackpot Wednesday, they’ll have to choose between the annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years, or the lump sum.

If the jackpot rolls again, it could become the ninth-largest ever, replacing a 2018 jackpot split by tickets sold in Iowa and New York.

Regardless of whether the jackpot is hit on Wednesday, the next drawing will be on Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed, as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.