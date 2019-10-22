Williamsport PD investigate overnight shootings

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is rushed to the hospital after a night of violence in Williamsport.

Police say a man was shot on the 2100 block of Hillside Avenue in the city’s Newberry Section around 9:00 Monday night. Eyewitnesses report they saw two people flee the area shortly after.

Officers then say, around 11:30 Monday night, several shots were fired at a vehicle on the 2500 block of West 4th Street.

There’s no word if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either of the crimes is asked to contact Williamsport Police.