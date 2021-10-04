Williamsport man accused of unlawful contact with minor

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man was arrested on Saturday after police say he had unlawful contact with a minor.

According to a release from Old Lycoming Township Police Department, 26-year-old Maxwell Joseph Derenzis from Williamsport utilized the social networking app “SnapChat” to communicate with a juvenile.

Police say Derenzis send nude photographs to the juvenile, knowing they were underage.

Derenzis is currently being held in the Lycoming County Prison after being unable to post bail.