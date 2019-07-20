Hazleton UNICO Bell’ Italia Festival

Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township,.

Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family-minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound! Favorite foods such as pizza, pasta, sausage and peppers, stromboli, potato cakes, porchetta, kielbasa, pierogi, ice cream, fried dough, funnel cakes, Italian pastries, soups, and more is available.

Crowd pleasers such as a spaghetti-eating contest, best meatball contest, a “fingers” tournament, bocce ball, crafters, tricky trays, and daily musical entertainment are enjoyed by all.

There is always fun for all ages including a Kiddie Corner and hours of free amusement rides each day.

Visit the Hazleton UNICO website at https://unicohazleton.weebly.com or our UNICO HAZLETON Facebook page !

UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States and the Hazleton Chapter is in existence since 1950. With a motto of “Service Above Self”, our members work selflessly to raise money so we can continue with the theology of our founders to be chartable to worthy causes.

(Information from Patricia Ann Ignar )