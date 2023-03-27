NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just before 10:15 a.m., six people, including three children, were killed at The Covenant School, part of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

Those gunned down include three 9-year-olds and the headmaster of the school.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 8 or 9 years old, were killed by the shooter, who has now been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Dr. Katherine Koonce was the Director of School, according to law enforcement.

Cynthia Peak was reportedly a substitute teacher at the school, according to MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron, while Mike Hill was a custodian on the campus.

Additionally, one of the children killed, Hallie Scruggs, shares the same last name as the pastor of the school.

A tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the child victims with listed ages of 9, but during a press conference Monday afternoon, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake referenced that one student was turning 9 soon.

The students were among the roughly 200 students attending The Covenant School, which serves preschool through sixth grade. The school also employs about 50 staff members.

Authorities believe Hale was also a student at The Covenant School at some point.