Waverly Community House Holiday House Tour

In conjunction with the Artisans’ Marketplace at the Waverly Community House on November 23rd and 24th, The Comm will once again offer its very popular Holiday House Tour on Sunday, November 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The tour showcases four distinctive and different homes, decorated for the holiday season in a variety of themes and styles by talented design professionals. This year’s Holiday House Tour is chaired by Kathleen Nelson and co-chaired by Sue Houck.

The tour includes the more recently constructed homes of Barb and Dave Sanders and Dana and Kevin Siebecker and two homes built in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s respectively.

Construction on The Sanders Home was completed in late September of 2014. Situated on a 38 acre portion of the old Ridgeway farm, this residence has a “mountain home” rustic style with its mix of cedar and stone exterior materials. Situated midway up the hillside adjacent to the pond the residence complements the original barn and farmhouse that are also located on the property. The large expanses of windows take full advantage of the variety of views across the North Abington Township countryside. Views range from vistas across the valley, to shorter wooded views across the fields and last, but not least, a view from the porch to the spring fed pond immediately adjacent to the home.

Built in 2017, The Siebecker Home is a transitional craftsman home is set in the Sterling Estates development in Waverly. The house incorporates the charm of craftsman architecture with the simplicity of transitional designs. The family worked closely with Florey Homes to design and build a warm, welcoming place for hosting family and friends in the variety of indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces. Says Dana Siebecker: “We are thrilled and humbled to be a part of this year’s holiday house tour and are looking forward to welcoming you to our home.”

The Vipond Home was originally a simple, small farmhouse that was built in 1890 on Lily Lake Road and housed the Piedmont family. Mr. Piedmont was employed as the gardener for Mr. and Mrs. Worthington Scranton at their home known as Marworth. Subsequently, the home was owned by Kenneth Bert until the 1980’s when it was purchased, renovated and then rented to employees of the International Salt Company and its successor companies. The Viponds purchased this farmhouse in 1996. The original home comprised of a living room, kitchen, den and enclosed porch on the first floor and three bedrooms on the second floor. An attached garage had been added by the previous owner. They began creating their home by removing walls, renovating the kitchen and improving the flow through the rooms to form a more open plan and developed outdoor spaces to enjoy the gardens and woodland setting at this home of a former gardener. In 2017, a barn was erected on the property and connected to the existing house with a new building

The Waverly Country Club is a private social club that has provided members with exceptional dining and catering services since 1911. The club, with its traditions, and ongoing sense of camaraderie and friendship, is inextricably tied to the history of the village of Waverly. Likewise, the strong sense of community among its members is reflective of the Waverly Community House, the gracious and very active hub of life in the area.

The Club was established primarily as a golf club for the gentlemen who were moving with their families from Scranton to the country in the summer. Their wives quickly transformed the former farm house into a comfortable, social spot for dining as well. For many years the Waverly Club and The Comm have been anchor traditions for life in Waverly. The original farm house is still the home of the Waverly Country Club. After 108 years and countless updates to the physical plant, the club maintains the traditional charms of the old farm house, while adapting to the changing expectations of its members.

The Waverly Community House is extremely grateful to the families for opening their homes to benefit The Comm and to the decorators for donating their time and talents to this tour. Tickets for the house tour are $20 and are available in advance in The Comm office, on the website: waverlycomm.org and on sale in The Comm lobby during the Artisans’ Marketplace (10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 23rd and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, November 24th).