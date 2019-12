SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A large water main break has occurred near the intersection of Olive Street and Penn Ave in Scranton.

The break happened around 9 AM, Sunday morning.

Crews are on scene and roads near that intersection have been closed down.

No word yet on the cause of the break, how many people are affected, or when repairs will be completed.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.