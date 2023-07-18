SOMERSET, Ky. (WDKY) — No one else on earth could close out the 30th annual Master Musicians Festival like Wynonna Judd, organizers say.

Emily Bhatti, 9, and her mother, Melissa Bhatti, knew that they had to attend MMF in Somerset, Kentucky, this year when they heard that Judd was coming to town. Melissa said that Emily knows every word to most of the icon’s songs.

“We wouldn’t have missed Wynonna for the world,” Melissa told Nexstar’s WDKY.

Emily arrived at the festival field carrying a hand-painted poster that read, “Can I sing with you?” She toted it proudly on the railing for over four hours, awaiting Judd’s headlining set. Before she knew it, she was on stage with a microphone in hand.

“She was star-struck at first,” Melissa recounted. “It may have helped that I was dancing like a fool behind Emily.”

Wynonna caught a glimpse after a song or two and started to motion for Emily to join her on stage.

Emily awaiting Wynonna Judd’s performance at the 30th Annual Master Musicians Festival (Melissa Bhatti)

Wynonna Judd sings with nine-year-old Emily Bhatti of Somerset (Master Muscians Festival)

Emily Bhatti’s autographed poster (Melissa Bhatti)

“If she doesn’t go to college, it’s not my fault,” Judd can be heard saying in the video above. “Or maybe it is; I don’t know.”

The band chimed in, and the pair began a one-of-a-kind rendition of Judd’s 1992 hit “No One Else On Earth.” Emily was nervous at first, as anyone would be when singing with their idol in front of a crowd of 7,800 people at the age of 9. Judd motioned for Emily to simply sing to her.

The crowd can then be heard cheering loudly.

“She’s got heart,” Judd said. “Girl power. You’re raising her right, mama.”

Emily returned home that night with her poster, now autographed by the icon, with a message that read: “I’m so proud of you. Love, Wynonna.”

Melissa said they intend to have it framed.