All Walgreens pharmacies that do not currently offer a safe medication disposal kiosk will now offer free dispose-RX packets at no charge.

The packets will be available on request for customers to safely discard their unwanted medications at home. Dispose-RX packets contain a blend of solidifying materials that turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them away.

The company says 78 percent of Americans now live within five miles of a drug disposal option.