Veterans’ Views: June 25, 2020

Once spring and winter high school sports were canceled in Pennsylvania, the Eyewitness Sports team decided to honor the Class of 2020 in a unique way. For nearly two months, we caught up with seniors all across the area who didn't get a chance to compete one last time for their schools.

These student-athletes are worthy of our recognition, and that's why we're proud to present our hour-long special, Senior Shout-Outs. Congrats once again to the Class of 2020!