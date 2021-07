EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A skydiver has been pronounced dead by the Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after a jump at the Sky's The Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Sky's The Limit Skydiving on Monday around 2:30 p.m to the report of a sky diving accident.