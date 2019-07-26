Veterans Views: July 29, 2019

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Many of us drink orange juice because we think it's nutritional. But a new study is questioning just how good for you that glass of O.J. really is.

Vitamin C in fruit juice is good for your immune system, healing wounds and maintaining healthy cartilage, bones and teeth. But as Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, it's something else in that juice that researchers suggest could have a cancer connection.