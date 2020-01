BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- Panic is starting to grip the region as there is some misconceptions about exactly what's going on with a re-evaluation study at Francis E. Walter Dam.

"New York is not looking to anywhere else to replace their drinking water. We are looking at, collectively and from a business standpoint, how do we adjust," Peter Eschbach of the Delaware River Basin Commission said.