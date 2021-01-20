Veterans’ Views: January 20, 2021

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - When talking about the Ravens offense, the first thing that comes to mind is their top ranked rushing attack and how mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson is.

It's such a strength of his, outside of the pocket is where he is most dangerous so opposing defenses focus on stopping the run and containing Jackson. But he can make explosive plays with his arm as well and his top receiving target is tight end Mark Andrews.