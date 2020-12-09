Veterans’ Views: December 8, 2020

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf and the Department of Health spoke a at press conference on Monday on alarming COVID-19 rates sending the state health care systems moving towards being overwhelmed.

"If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers. That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point,” said Governor Wolf.