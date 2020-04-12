Veterans’ Views April 7, 2020

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Trying to come to terms with how life has changed because of the coronavirus crisis is difficult for any of us, but it can be even more difficult for children who are kept out of schools and away from their friends and, perhaps, even some family members.

Dr. Jeffery Kile of PAK Pediatrics says not talking about the situation with children who are experiencing so much change can make matters even more stressful.