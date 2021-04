KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, April 5, 88-year-old Fred Lorenz of Lake County, Ohio took his truck to be serviced nearby. After not returning home a few hours later, his wife reported him missing.

"He told me he was trying to get back to Plainsville, in Ohio. That's when I told him where he was, specifically in Kingston in Northeast PA, and that's when he said 'I'm in a lot of trouble'," Sergeant Thomas McTague of the Kingston Police Department said.