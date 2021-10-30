Vehicle crashes into Northumberland County treatment center

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A treatment center is damaged in Northumberland county after a driver plowed a car right into the building then fled. It happened this morning around 6 o’clock in Mount Carmel Township along route 61.

A witness says a car struck a truck on the highway before the car slammed into AppleGate recovery addiction treatment center. The owner of the building, Henry “Rick” Catino, lives upstairs was asleep when it all happened.

“I had to jump out of bed and, you know, I thought there was an explosion, really, in the building,” says Catino.

Catino is expected to have the first floor boarded up today and functional again by Monday in Northumberland County.

Mount Carmel Police could not be reached for comment.