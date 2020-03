SOUTH AUBURN, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - During these difficult and uncertain times, people are stepping up to support those who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines. A church in Susquehanna County is sharing their support with the entire community.

South Auburn United Methodist Church wants to share in that support in a different way by ringing a bell so everyone can hear. The bell is being heard from a distance and it's sentiment is being felt across the region.