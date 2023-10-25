NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deer hunter helped deputies in South Carolina locate a 2-year-old reported missing this weekend after hearing her crying in a wooded area.

“Other than being tired, thirsty, and frightened, the little girl was in good shape,” the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon on Facebook.

Deputies said the 2-year-old was last seen at around 3 p.m. Sunday, after lying down with her mother for a nap. Hours later, at 6 p.m., a deer hunter heard the child crying in the woods and called 911.

Using mapping technology and a helicopter unit, officials were able to locate the hunter and ultimately the girl about a mile from where she was last seen.

The toddler was immediately transported to be evaluated by EMS personnel.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office thanked local citizens, clergy members and first responders for aiding in the rescue efforts, and added that “emergency service personnel from all over the country” helped in the search.

“It was truly a miraculous find,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.