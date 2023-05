PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck flipped over onto an embankment during the busy morning commute in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on the northbound lane of 309 on the Cross Valley Expressway in Plains Township.

There was minimal impact on traffic as crews worked the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News there were no injuries.