Traffic Alert: Super Load Heading to Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that the Yankee Dryer super load will arrive in Lock Haven Monday.

PennDOT anticipates that the super load will resume its journey at 7:00 A.M. Monday, December 16. It traveled to a cross over between mile-marker 187 and mile-marker 188 east of Lock Haven. In the morning, it will turn around and head back westbound on I-80 to exit at the Lock Haven/178 ramp.

Once off I-80, the route will include:

· SR 220 North for 0.5 miles

· SR 220 Mackeyville exit, cross over at Auction Road, ramp back up to SR 220 North and use SR 220 North for 1.9 miles

· SR 220 North exit 107

· SR 477 West (Long Run Road) for 0.3 miles

· SR 64 North (Nittany Valley Drive/Water Street) for 1.9 miles

· SR 150 North (Eagle Valley Road) for 0.4 miles

· SR 2015 (Mill Hall Road) for 0.3 miles — Counterflow movement traveling south

· SR 220 South for 2.4 miles to exit 107 — Counterflow movement traveling north

· SR 220 south to exit 111, continuing to SR 2012/SR 120 East – Counterflow movement on SR 120, traveling west

· Walnut Street for 0.2 miles

· Park Street for 0.8 miles

· First Quality Tissue entrance

Drivers will need to remain alert for the slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds slower than 15 miles-per-hour. Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The super load left the Port of Erie Thursday, December 5, and has traversed portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties.

Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist with traffic control during counterflow movements.

Motorists can check conditions and travel delays on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day. 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

You can follow the super load’s progress on Twitter at www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL

